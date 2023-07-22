Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,909,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.