Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.91

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.72 ($0.04). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 618,535 shares trading hands.

Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.69.

About Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. It operates palm oil plantations. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. It owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

