De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,524,200 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 9,385,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 507.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of De Grey Mining in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
De Grey Mining Stock Performance
DGMLF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. De Grey Mining has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.15.
About De Grey Mining
De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than De Grey Mining
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for De Grey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De Grey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.