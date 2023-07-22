De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,524,200 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 9,385,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 507.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of De Grey Mining in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

DGMLF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. De Grey Mining has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

