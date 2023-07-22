Darktrace (LON:DARK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($7.85) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DARK. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an underperform rating and a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price for the company. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.80) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 436.80 ($5.71).

Shares of DARK stock opened at GBX 383 ($5.01) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 303.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 276.60. Darktrace has a 52 week low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 560.80 ($7.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -38,300.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.16.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

