Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $454.76 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.