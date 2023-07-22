Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 49,359 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,359 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $16,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.5 %

ON opened at $98.76 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

