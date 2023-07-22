Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 23,197 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,197 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy Price Performance

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at $20,737,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,737,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $525,484.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,708.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,836 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.