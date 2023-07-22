Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

