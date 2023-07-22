Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.75 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,958 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $362.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.70 and its 200 day moving average is $321.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,297 shares of company stock worth $15,914,580. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

