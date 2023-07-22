Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.63 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.70.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.20. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $130.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

