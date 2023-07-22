Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $423.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $425.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,119. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.