Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $314.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.27. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,416 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.