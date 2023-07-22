Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 10,345 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $190.16 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.07 and its 200 day moving average is $182.56. The company has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

