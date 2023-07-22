DA Davidson Raises Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $49.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut Hancock Whitney from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 41.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,356,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

