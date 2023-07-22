D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Shares Up 16.3%

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.96 and last traded at C$7.29. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTLIF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on D2L from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on D2L from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D2L from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on D2L from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.92.

D2L Inc cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The company offers Brightspace, a cloud-based learning platform that designs as the doorway to an all-in-one learning ecosystem; Performance+, an advanced predictive analytics package that comprising advanced analytics dashboards, insights report builder, the student success system, and D2L Brightspace LeaP; Creator+, an authoring system helping educators with authoring tools, game-based learning, awards leaderboard, Brightspace capture, and course catalogue; and D2L Wave, a free-to-use workforce education marketplace that simplifies the search for skill-aligned courses and programs for employees, and streamlines the approval, registration, and payment administration workflows for employers.

