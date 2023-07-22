D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.56.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE DHI opened at $127.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after buying an additional 194,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

