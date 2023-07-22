D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at JMP Securities

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $127.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.48.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $247,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

