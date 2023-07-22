Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 9,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,065.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,953 shares of company stock worth $3,481,026. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. 1,096,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,798. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

