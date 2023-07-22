CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $180.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CyberArk Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.77.

CYBR opened at $153.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $169.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.05.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

