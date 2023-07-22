CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2023

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $180.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CyberArk Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $153.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $169.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.05.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.