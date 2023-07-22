CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,982.93

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,982.93 ($25.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,891.07 ($24.73). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,954 ($25.55), with a volume of 71,221 shares changing hands.

CVS Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,652.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,042.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,983.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

