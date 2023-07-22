CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE CVI traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 490,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.65%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.