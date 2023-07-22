CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $50.17 Million

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 247% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. CUBE has a market cap of $50.17 million and approximately $8,708.25 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

Buying and Selling CUBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

