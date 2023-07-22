CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,233.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

