CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

CSX Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.46 on Friday. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

