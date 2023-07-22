CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

