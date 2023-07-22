CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.46 on Friday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.