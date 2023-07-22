CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
CSX Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.46 on Friday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
