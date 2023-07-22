Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$7.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCI opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average of $127.16. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $103.22 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,987,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 744,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,047,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 343,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

