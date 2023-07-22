Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $9.11 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00045260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00031078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

