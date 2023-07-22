Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,650,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 20,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 257,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CPG traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.75. 3,411,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,167. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.21. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $696.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.62 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.