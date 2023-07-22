Creditcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.08 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $45.50 million and $22.08 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000623 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 235,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.