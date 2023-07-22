Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Shares of COST traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $557.86. 5,264,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,642. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $522.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

