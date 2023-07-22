Cosmos Achieves Market Cap of $3.31 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.31 billion and $64.43 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.55 or 0.00031922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.