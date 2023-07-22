Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Trimmed by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Corteva by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,823,000 after acquiring an additional 365,211 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.