Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading Down 3.7%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 6,459,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 30,684,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94.

About Coro Energy

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

