Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Short Interest Update

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

CRBG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 986,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

