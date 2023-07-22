Contrasting Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Greenlane and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlane 0 2 0 0 2.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenlane presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,576.08%. Given Greenlane’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Greenlane is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlane -96.63% -95.25% -62.72% Charlie’s -16.48% -166.86% -45.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenlane and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Greenlane and Charlie’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlane $114.51 million 0.01 -$115.76 million ($153.60) -0.01 Charlie’s $26.42 million 0.79 -$1.59 million ($0.02) -4.66

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenlane. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenlane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Greenlane has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 4.52, indicating that its stock price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Greenlane on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlane

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, EyceMolds.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Charlie’s

(Get Free Report)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. The company also provides non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor products, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.