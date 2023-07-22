Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,198.98

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2,198.98 and last traded at $2,125.00, with a volume of 360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,141.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software to C$3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software to C$2,950.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,027.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,874.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 60.04% and a net margin of 7.15%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

See Also

