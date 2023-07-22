Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Concord Medical Services Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of CCM stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Concord Medical Services has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Concord Medical Services
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.