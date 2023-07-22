Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Concord Medical Services Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CCM stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Concord Medical Services has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife system, and diagnostic imaging services.

