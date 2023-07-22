CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Up 7.8% in June

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days. Approximately 27.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CompoSecure news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 46.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 37.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 20.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

NASDAQ:CMPO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 168,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,877. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.82.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $95.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

