Comparing Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY)

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) and Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kohl’s and Parkson Retail Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kohl’s $17.95 billion 0.15 -$19.00 million ($0.43) -58.49 Parkson Retail Group $515.53 million 0.08 -$19.15 million N/A N/A

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than Parkson Retail Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kohl’s 2 5 3 0 2.10 Parkson Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kohl’s and Parkson Retail Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kohl’s presently has a consensus target price of $28.47, indicating a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Kohl’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than Parkson Retail Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kohl’s and Parkson Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kohl’s -0.11% -0.47% -0.12% Parkson Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kohl’s has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parkson Retail Group has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Kohl’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kohl’s pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Parkson Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.3%. Kohl’s pays out -465.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kohl’s has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Kohl’s beats Parkson Retail Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. Kohl's Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About Parkson Retail Group

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, outlets, and supermarkets primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. It also provides food and beverages, property, and consultancy management services; wholesale and retails cosmetic products, and trade; and offers money lending and credit services, as well as engages in domestic and cross-border trading. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

