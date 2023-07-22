Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 963,900 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $63.60. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $77.52.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.13 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,426. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,170,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,534,000 after acquiring an additional 621,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Commvault Systems by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 588,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $24,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Commvault Systems by 471.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

