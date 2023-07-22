Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

CMCSA opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.