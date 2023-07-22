Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 881,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 819,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Colliers International Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.55. 159,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average of $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.74 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $133.02.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.85 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

