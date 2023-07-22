Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 953,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at $967,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cohu by 2,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,077,000 after buying an additional 502,937 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $14,914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240,574 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cohu Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

COHU traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 231,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,263. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.89. Cohu has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

