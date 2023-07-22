CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNFinance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CNFinance in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNFinance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,198. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 703.53, a current ratio of 851.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. CNFinance had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.