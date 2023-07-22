ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Buys $1,552,558.90 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,552,558.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,504,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,566,007.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,677 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $415,701.20.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,635 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $162,595.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $326,698.92.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $509,922.88.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $252,324.37.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $260,982.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.10 per share, with a total value of $319,312.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CEM opened at $35.68 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 141,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,483,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.