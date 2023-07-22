Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Trading 20% Higher

Clear Leisure plc (LON:CLP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04). 80,972,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 42,630,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Clear Leisure Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46. The stock has a market cap of £24.23 million and a PE ratio of -13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.70.

About Clear Leisure

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

