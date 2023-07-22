Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.80 and last traded at $36.80. 199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clarkson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.
Clarkson Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83.
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
