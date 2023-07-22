Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 124,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 7.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civeo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Civeo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $289.71 million, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. Civeo has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $36.88.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $167.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.04 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Stories

