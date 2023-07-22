Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Citigroup

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFG. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

